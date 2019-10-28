Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 825 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.06. 3,112,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

