National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$334.56.

TSE CP opened at C$296.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$295.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$303.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$228.35 and a 1-year high of C$323.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,188.73.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

