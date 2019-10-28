National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $84.56 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

