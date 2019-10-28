National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.06. 3,112,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.38. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

