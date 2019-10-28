National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 15th

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NNN stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.10. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

