Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 34.1% in October

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,500 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Nautilus by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nautilus by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

