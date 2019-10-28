NavCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $277,473.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050280 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,512,281 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.