Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Shares of NMCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 28,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Containers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.