NB Global Corporate Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust stock remained flat at $A$2.07 ($1.47) during midday trading on Monday. 631,647 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

