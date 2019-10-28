Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of 1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $276.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.07. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.