Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $358.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $362.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

