Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,091. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

