Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Neurometrix’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.27 on Friday. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

