New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.65 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 469,056 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,602.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 350,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 337,882 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $11,272,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 102.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 424,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 214,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,471.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819 over the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.