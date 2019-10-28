New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 65.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

NYSE ROK opened at $177.38 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $191.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

