New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,322 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

REGN stock opened at $306.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

