New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,625 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

