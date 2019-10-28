New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 791 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 234,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,222,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

