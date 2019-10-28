Nexo Price Hits $0.0963 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $53.92 million and $9.08 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bitbns, Allbit, Hotbit, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

