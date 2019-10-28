Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.63.

NXST stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

