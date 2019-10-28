NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $39,000 Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3,748.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

