NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

