NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

NEE stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,924. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

