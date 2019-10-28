Nexty (NTY) Market Cap Hits $2.17 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $38,504.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexty has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00210164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.01460466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00126594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,596,130,417 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.