Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $246,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

