Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 188,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NXRT opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.