Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,104 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,104 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 702.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

