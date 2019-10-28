Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

