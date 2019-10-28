NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NI. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.48.

NI opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

