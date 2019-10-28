Nlight (LASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Nlight has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LASR stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $524.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

