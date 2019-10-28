Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Short Interest Update

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 945,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE NBLX traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $977.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.6716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 140,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

