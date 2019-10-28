Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.29. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

