Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) to “Buy”

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Pacific Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PACD opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Pacific Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3,500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 827.68% and a negative return on equity of 133.18%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,949,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

