North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $10.89 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

