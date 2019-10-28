North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

