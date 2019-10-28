North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after buying an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

