North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.