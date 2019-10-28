Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

