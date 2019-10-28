Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

FDIV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

