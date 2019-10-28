Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,704. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.