NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

NBY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 146,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,636. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 1,283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.96% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

