Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 252.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $86,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,711. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.