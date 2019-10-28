Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Novavax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,414. Novavax has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John A. Herrmann III sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $25,756.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123 shares in the company, valued at $760.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,841 shares of company stock worth $117,114. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

