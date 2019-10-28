Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) were down 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.13 ($0.13), approximately 12,656,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,020% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

