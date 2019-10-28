Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ CEY opened at $23.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 1.56% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

