Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$64.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$59.97 and a 1-year high of C$75.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

