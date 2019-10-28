Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,420 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 147.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

