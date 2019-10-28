NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

