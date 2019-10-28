nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

