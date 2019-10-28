NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NXPI stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. 528,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,558. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

